DPS Announces waiver for CDL’s to help assist with school bus driver shortages

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - The Federal Government announced that States may waive the portion of the CDL testing requirement covering knowledge of the “under the hood’' engine components, which Texas has agreed to waive. Lufkin ISD assistant superintendent Daniel Spikes said Lufkin ISD has been dealing with the bus driver shortage since the pandemic began.

“We have 46 positions within our system, but only half of them are filled right now so we have 23 vacancies and 23 drivers. We also are missing 10 substitute drivers,” Spikes said.

Texas will waive the engine compartment component of the pre-trip vehicle inspection skills test for CDL applicants seeking the school bus (s) and passenger (p) endorsement.

“There are a lot of people who think it’s going to make a really big difference. I’ll give you some anecdotal evidence, just this morning alone in our human resource services department of people inquiring about driving a bus for our school,” Spikes said.

The waiver is effective January 24th until March 31, 2022.

“For those of you that have been interested or those bus drivers that have been interested in driving a school bus we ask that you jump on it, act on it quickly because that window will probably close pretty soon. From my understanding that’s been one of the more difficult and strenuous parts of the exam,” Spikes said.

Customers wishing to take advantage of this waiver will need to book an appointment. To schedule an appointment or check availability please go to this website https://www.dps.texas.gov/section/driver-license/driver-license-services-appointments .

