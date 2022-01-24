Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Candidate for U.S. Rep. District 4, Laura Jones, explains influence of move to East Texas from Houston

By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Jan. 24, 2022 at 3:11 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Laura Jones, candidate for U.S. Representative District 4 joined East Texas Now and shared how the challenges of moving from Houston to East Texas motivated her to become politically active.

Jones said she wants to make health care more accessible and affordable to Texans and wants to expand access of high-speed internet to rural Texans.

Jones served as the county Chair for the San Jacinto County Democratic Party, and field director for Senate District 3. She said her experience in those positions took her on the road to different East Texas communities talking to community leaders to look for solutions to different issues.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person was injured in a one-vehicle crash that occurred in Gladewater Sunday morning....
1 person injured after 1-vehicle crash in Gladewater
One person died in a one-vehicle rollover crash that occurred on State Highway 322 in Rusk...
1 person dies in 1-vehicle rollover wreck on SH 322 in Rusk County
Source: Gray News Media
Authorities arrest 1 after argument in Overton escalates into shooting; 1 person injured
Multiple Rusk County fire departments have responded to a fire in the cafeteria building of the...
Multiple Rusk County fire departments respond to fire in old Gaston School cafeteria
The IRS is warning parents not to throw away Letter 6419 when it arrives in the mail.
IRS warns parents not to toss important tax document

Latest News

KLTV 4 p.m., Recurring M-F
Longview apartment complex
Person hospitalized after Saturday fire at Longview apartment complex
Stephen Kocen speaks with Jeremy Butler on East Texas Now.
Stephen Kocen talks challenges of running as a Democrat in East Texas
Candidate for U.S. Rep. District 4, Laura Jones, explains influence of move to East Texas from...
Candidate for U.S. Rep. Dist. 4, Laura Jones, explains influence of move to East Texas from Houston