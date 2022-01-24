Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Buddy Holly Center honors 63rd Anniversary of The Day The Music Died

The Buddy Holly Center Honors the 63rd Anniversary of The Day the Music Died
The Buddy Holly Center Honors the 63rd Anniversary of The Day the Music Died(City of Lubbock)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Jan. 24, 2022 at 9:49 AM CST|Updated: 15 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - Join the Buddy Holly Center on Thursday, February 3, 2022, in remembering the tragic plane crash that claimed the lives of Buddy Holly, Ritchie Valens, J.P. “The Big Bopper” Richardson, and pilot Roger Peterson. This year marks the 63rd anniversary of the tragedy.

This date was affectionately coined “The Day the Music Died” after a lyric in the Don McLean song, “American Pie,” that references the deaths of these rock and roll legends. In commemoration, the Center’s staff will place a spray of yellow roses on Buddy’s grave, located at the City of Lubbock Cemetery at 31st Street and Teak Avenue.

Thursday, February 3, 2022

  • Buddy Holly Center: FREE Admission 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.
  • J.I. Allison House Tour: FREE Admission 11 a.m. – 4 p.m.
  • Buddy Holly Gallery Guided Tour 2 p.m.
  • Showing of “Buddy Holly Rave On” documentary and children’s activities 10:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved. Information provided by The City of Lubbock.

Most Read

One person was injured in a one-vehicle crash that occurred in Gladewater Sunday morning....
1 person injured after 1-vehicle crash in Gladewater
One person died in a one-vehicle rollover crash that occurred on State Highway 322 in Rusk...
1 person dies in 1-vehicle rollover wreck on SH 322 in Rusk County
Source: Gray News Media
Authorities arrest 1 after argument in Overton escalates into shooting; 1 person injured
The IRS is warning parents not to throw away Letter 6419 when it arrives in the mail.
IRS warns parents not to toss important tax document
The most unusual find was a three-feet long caiman being kept in the home.
Drugs seized, large reptile confiscated from Kilgore man’s home

Latest News

Chairished Blessings, the February 11 fundraiser for Love In The Name of Christ in Nacogdoches...
Chairished Blessings fundraiser helps those who have fallen on hard times
Source: KLTV Staff
Panola County Republican Women host pro-life rally in Carthage
Two-time Olympic medalist Athing Mu, a speaker at Girl Power 2.0, poses for a selfie with the...
275 6th-grade girls attend Junior League of Tyler’s Girl Power 2.0 summit
Pictured is the historic train station in Mineola. (Source: KLTV Staff)
Mark in Texas History: Mineola railroad industry
Panning for gold technique shared at Tyler Gem & Mineral Show