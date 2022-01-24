Buddy Holly Center honors 63rd Anniversary of The Day The Music Died

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - Join the Buddy Holly Center on Thursday, February 3, 2022, in remembering the tragic plane crash that claimed the lives of Buddy Holly, Ritchie Valens, J.P. “The Big Bopper” Richardson, and pilot Roger Peterson. This year marks the 63rd anniversary of the tragedy.

This date was affectionately coined “The Day the Music Died” after a lyric in the Don McLean song, “American Pie,” that references the deaths of these rock and roll legends. In commemoration, the Center’s staff will place a spray of yellow roses on Buddy’s grave, located at the City of Lubbock Cemetery at 31st Street and Teak Avenue.

Thursday, February 3, 2022

Buddy Holly Center: FREE Admission 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

J.I. Allison House Tour: FREE Admission 11 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Buddy Holly Gallery Guided Tour 2 p.m.

Showing of “Buddy Holly Rave On” documentary and children’s activities 10:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

