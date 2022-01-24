Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Additional warrants issued for Smith County arson suspect out on bond

Jennifer Nicole Jolley, 44, of Tyler
Jennifer Nicole Jolley, 44, of Tyler
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Jan. 24, 2022 at 4:46 PM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - The Smith County Fire Marshal’s Office is currently looking for Jennifer Nicole Jolley of Smith County who is currently out on bond for arson.

During the arson investigation, probable cause was developed which led to an additional two felony and three misdemeanor warrants being issued for Jolley.

She is wanted for four separate possession charges and evading arrest for a collective bond of $300,000.

(Smith County Fire Marshal's Office)

Jolley lives in Tyler and drives a 2005 Silver Dodge Ram 1500 with Texas license plate FZC4387.

If you have any information on her whereabouts, please contact the Smith County Fire Marshal’s Office at 903-566-6600.

