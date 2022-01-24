Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
4 arrested in connection with Wood County robbery

From left, Leticia Mariah Suarez, Fabian Silverio Suarez and Dekeilan Paul Stewart were arrested Sunday on a charge of aggravated robbery in Wood County.(Wood County Jail)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Jan. 24, 2022 at 1:10 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
WOOD COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Four suspects were arrested Sunday in what authorities say was an attempted robbery.

According to the Wood County Sheriff’s Office, two deputies and a sergeant were dispatched Sunday in response to a shots fired call. With the assistance of the Upshur County Sheriff’s Office and Gilmer Police Department, a vehicle with all four suspects was located, allegedly containing multiple firearms. The suspects include Leticia Mariah Suarez, of Longview, Fabian Silverio Suarez and Dekeilan Paul Stewart, all of Longview. The fourth suspect is a juvenile.

All three adults were charged with aggravated robbery. Fabian Suarez also was charged with unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon.

