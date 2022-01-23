Traffic lights at Gentry, MLK intersection disabled after ‘hit-and-run traffic accident’

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - In the wake of a hit-and-run traffic accident that occurred at the intersection of West Gentry Parkway and West Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, the signal lights are flashing red in every direction.

According to a traffic advisory press release from the Tyler Police Department, the accident occurred early Sunday morning. The press release stated that the accident disabled the traffic lights at the Gentry and MLK intersection.

City of Tyler employees have placed stop signs at the intersection.

As of 10:20 a.m. Sunday morning, the signal lights at the intersection were still flashing red in every direction, according to a Tyler Police Department dispatcher.

“Motorists are encouraged to drive with care in that area,” the press release stated.

