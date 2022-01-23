Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Panola County Republican Women host pro-life rally in Carthage

Source: KLTV Staff
Source: KLTV Staff
By Sariah Bonds
Published: Jan. 22, 2022 at 6:08 PM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Today marks 49 years since the U.S. Supreme Court’s Roe versus Wade decision allowed abortions in the United States.

The anniversary of the Roe versus Wade case inspired Americans in Washington, D.C., as well as here in Texas to take a stand regarding abortion.

“So, this event coincides with the March for Life in Washington, D.C., and now we’re hoping this will be our last year doing March for Life,” said Nicole Tarpley, the president of Panola County Republican Women. “We are hoping the Roe vs. Wade ruling does not turn 50.”

The group decided to hold a march in Carthage to pay special homage to historical figure Dr. Mildred Jefferson. Jefferson was raised in Carthage and was known to be an opponent of abortion.

This week, the Supreme Court again declined to intervene in Texas’ new abortion law, which bans abortions after a fetal heartbeat is detected.

