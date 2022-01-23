Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Nacogdoches police arrest 1 in connection with shooting incident on Eliza St.

Timpthy Hill (Source: Nacogdoches County Jail website)
By Gary Bass
Published: Jan. 23, 2022 at 11:01 AM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Officers with the Nacogdoches Police Department have made one arrest in connection with an incident on Eliza Street in which two men shot at each other Saturday afternoon.

Timothy Ray Hill, 57, of Nacogdoches, is still being held in the Nacogdoches County Jail on a third-degree felony deadly conduct discharge of a firearm charge. No bond amount has been set for his charge yet.

According to the Nacogdoches Police Department’s daily media report, NPD officers responded to a 911 call about gunshots at about 4:24 p.m. Saturday. The incident occurred near the 1800 block of Timberlake Street and the 1799 block of Eliza Street.

“The investigation determined two subjects had discharged firearms in the direction of the other,” the media report stated. “One subject was located and determined to be one of the actors.”

The other suspect had not been located as of 10:45 a.m. Sunday.

No one was injured in the incident, the media report stated.

Sgt. Rob Thorne with the Nacogdoches Police Department said one house was struck by a bullet. Multiple shell casings were found at the scene, he said.

