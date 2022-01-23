Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Multiple Rusk County fire departments respond to fire in old Gaston School cafeteria

Multiple Rusk County fire departments have responded to a fire in the cafeteria building of the...
Multiple Rusk County fire departments have responded to a fire in the cafeteria building of the old Gaston School. (Source: Rusk County Office of Emergency Management Facebook page)(Rusk County Office of Emergency Management Facebook page)
By Gary Bass
Published: Jan. 23, 2022 at 1:41 PM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
RUSK COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Multiple Rusk County fire departments have responded to a fire in the cafeteria building of the old Gaston School.

The old Gaston School is located on State Highway 64 in Rusk County.

“No further details available,” stated a post on the Rusk County Office of Emergency Management Facebook page.

A fire destroyed the Gaston school’s gymnasium building in September of 2021, according to a previous East Texas News story.

At that time, Patrick Dooley, the deputy emergency management coordinator for the Rusk County Office of Emergency Management, said when fire crews arrived at the scene on Sept. 26, 2021, they found the gym building fully engulfed in flames.

By the time the fires were fully extinguished around 7 a.m. that morning, the gymnasium building was a total loss, but the other buildings were largely spared of any significant damage, Dooley said. The buildings are under the ownership of Church Fellowship International, though Dooley said he does not believe the church currently used the gymnasium.

Previous story: Old Gaston School gym destroyed in early Sunday fire

