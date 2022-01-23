Fire heavily damages Gun Barrel City home; no injuries reported

GUN BARREL CITY, Texas (KLTV) - A fire heavily damaged a home on Sailfish Drive in Gun Barrel City Friday evening. No injuries were reported.

According to a post on the Gun Barrel City Fire Department Facebook page, the Gun Barrel City Fire Department was called out to the fire in the 300 block of Sailfish Drive at about 5 p.m. Friday. The GBCFD firefighters to arrive at the scene reported “heavy fire” in the structure’s first and second floors.

Because of the size of the fire, the Gun Barrel City Fire Department asked for help from Payne Springs Fire Rescue and the Mabank and Eustace VFDs.

“The residence was heavily damaged by the fire, and contents suffered smoke and water damage,” the Facebook post stated. “It took approximately one hour to bring the fire under control.”

One person who was in the home when the fire occurred was checked out at the scene by EMS Health EMS personnel but was not taken to the hospital, the Facebook post stated. None of the firefighters who fought the fire were injured.

According to the Facebook post, The American Red Cross is assisting the home’s occupants.

