Authorities arrest 1 after argument in Overton escalates into shooting; 1 person injured

By Gary Bass
Published: Jan. 23, 2022 at 11:28 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
OVERTON, Texas (KLTV) - Smith County authorities arrested a man Saturday in connection with a shooting incident that resulted in one person getting shot that occurred on South Timberlake Street.

According to a post on the Overton Police Department Facebook page, the shooting incident stemmed from an argument between two men over an unpaid debt. After the argument escalated, one of the men allegedly shot the other and fled the scene.

“With the assistance of the Smith County Sheriff’s Department, the suspect vehicle was stopped on FM 850, west of Overton,” the Facebook post stated. “Upon completing a preliminary investigation, probable cause was established that led to the arrest of a white male subject for aggravated assault and possession of marijuana.”

The injured man was taken by ambulance to a Tyler hospital, where he was treated and released later that day, the Facebook post stated.

