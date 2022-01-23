Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
1 person injured after 1-vehicle crash in Gladewater

By Gary Bass
Published: Jan. 23, 2022 at 1:19 PM CST
GLADEWATER, Texas (KLTV) - One person was injured in a horrific one-vehicle crash that occurred in Gladewater Sunday.

According to a post on the Gladewater Police Department Facebook page, Gladewater’s police and fire departments were dispatched out to the crash. The road was partially blocked until the wreck was cleared.

When Gladewater PD officers got to the scene, they found the driver unresponsive and started CPR, the Facebook post stated. After CHRISTUS EMS personnel got to the scene, they took over the patient care and took the person to CHRISTUS Good Shepherd Hospital.

