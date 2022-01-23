1 person injured after 1-vehicle crash in Gladewater

GLADEWATER, Texas (KLTV) - One person was injured in a horrific one-vehicle crash that occurred in Gladewater Sunday.

According to a post on the Gladewater Police Department Facebook page, Gladewater’s police and fire departments were dispatched out to the crash. The road was partially blocked until the wreck was cleared.

When Gladewater PD officers got to the scene, they found the driver unresponsive and started CPR, the Facebook post stated. After CHRISTUS EMS personnel got to the scene, they took over the patient care and took the person to CHRISTUS Good Shepherd Hospital.

One person was injured in a one-vehicle crash that occurred in Gladewater Sunday morning. (Source: Gladewater Police Department Facebook page) (Gladewater Police Department Facebook page)

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.