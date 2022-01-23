1 person dies in 1-vehicle rollover wreck on SH 322 in Rusk County

RUSK COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - One person died in a one-vehicle rollover crash that occurred on State Highway 322 in Rusk County early Sunday morning.

According to a post on the Rusk County Office of Emergency Management Facebook page, the wreck occurred on SH 32 near County Road 240. The road was blocked for a brief period Sunday until the wreck was cleared.

The Facebook post stated that the Crims Chapel Volunteer Fire Department, Texas Department of Public Safety troopers, Rusk County Sheriff’s Office deputies, and EMS personnel responded to the crash.

No further information is available at this time.

