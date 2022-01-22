Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
WEBXTRA: Foreign journalist comes to Hawkins in hopes of writing book about police chief

By Bob Hallmark
Published: Jan. 22, 2022 at 3:46 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Achieving the American Dream is the subject that a foreign journalist has come to East Texas to write a book about.

The focus is on an East Texas police chief that we are familiar with - Manfred Gilow, the Hawkins police chief.

German journalist Stefan Korol is in Hawkins on a mission to write a book about the American dream that Gilow, a native of Germany, has lived out.

Korol and the chief talked to KLTV’s Bob Hallmark about how the book will chronicle his humble beginnings to getting into American law enforcement.

