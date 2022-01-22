Texans once again interview Josh McCown

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Josh McCown has been interviewed for the Texans head coaching job for a second straight year.

McCown met with the team this week after they fired David Culley after only one season with the team. McCown was also interviewed last year before the team settled on Culley.

McCown, a Jacksonville native, spent 18 years in the league. He has spent time as a coach at the high school level, including as a wide receiver coach this past year at Rusk where his two sons are enrolled. McCown has never had any coach experience in the NFL or at the college level.

