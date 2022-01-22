Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Shelby County Sheriff’s Office searching for man who used stolen ID to cash bogus check

A surveillance camera captured this image of the suspect in an identity theft case that is...
A surveillance camera captured this image of the suspect in an identity theft case that is being investigated by the Shelby County Sheriff's Office. (Source: Shelby County Sheriff's Office)(Shelby County Sheriff's Office)
By Gary Bass
Published: Jan. 22, 2022 at 5:26 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHELBY COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating an identity theft suspect who used a stolen ID to cash a fraudulent check at the Brookshire Brothers store in Joaquin on Dec. 27, 2021.

Lt. DJ Dickerson, an investigator with the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office, said the suspect in this case used a stolen ID to cash a fraudulent check for $400 at the Brookshire Brothers store in Joaquin.

He said the man used the type of printed-out check one can buy at a store like Office Depot and used the correct routing number for a bank. As a result, the machine at the store indicated the check was good.

“It looked pretty legitimate,” Dickerson said.

Dickerson said there is a good chance that the suspect has other stolen IDs in his possession and has used them to cash fraudulent checks at other locations. As a result, he has reached out to other law enforcement agencies in East Texas and Louisiana.

The SCSO lieutenant said they did some research and found that the name associated with the Texas ID used by the suspect matches a man of a different ethnicity than the man pictured in the surveillance video and stills obtained by the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office.

“If you have information, please contact SCSO Lieutenant Investigator DJ Dickerson at 936) 572-0255,” the post on the Shelby County Facebook page stated.

Copyright 2022 KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kimberly Bruton (Source: Gregg County Jail website)
Judge rules Longview woman accused of setting fatal apartment fire not guilty by reason of insanity
Davarre Lavalais
Inmate allegedly kills fellow inmate at Michael Unit in Anderson County
Daniel Juarez (Source: Smith County Jail website)
DPS troopers arrest Chandler man in connection with fatal wreck on SH 64
Source: Gray News Media
3 people die after 3-vehicle wreck on State Highway 19 near Palestine
A middle school teacher in Texas was caught on video calling her students "utter morons."
Texas teacher caught calling students ‘utter morons’ in viral rant

Latest News

Source: KLTV Staff
Panola County Republican Women host pro-life rally in Carthage
StepOne Service℠ Expands to UT Health North Campus Tyler for Patients Battling Addiction
StepOne Service expands to UT Health North Campus Tyler for patients battling addiction
On Saturday, 275 sixth grade girls from Smith County attended the Girl Power2.0 summit, which...
275 6th-grade girls attend Junior League of Tyler’s Girl Power 2.0 summit
Pictured is Hawkins Police Chief Manfred Gilow. (Source: KLTV Staff)
WEBXTRA: Foreign journalist comes to Hawkins in hopes of writing book about police chief