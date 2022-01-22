Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Overnight Weather at your Fingertips

By Mark Scirto
Published: Jan. 21, 2022 at 9:23 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

East Texas (KLTV) - Here is the Weather Where You Live... A Hard Freeze Warning is in effect from 6 PM this evening until 9 AM Saturday morning for portions of East Texas. The counties are Franklin, Titus, Morris, Cass, Camp, Wood, Upshur, and Marion Counties. Low Temperatures overnight tonight area expected to drop into the middle to upper teens. Temperatures are expected to be below freezing for as many at 12-15 hours in many locations. Skies will be clear, so no precipitation is expected. Over the Southern sections of East Texas, A Hard Freeze Warning will be in effect as well for Houston, Trinity, Tyler, Jasper, and Newton Counties. Lows in these areas are expected to drop into the lower 20s overnight. Other areas of East Texas are expected to drop into the lower 20s. Please protect the 4-Ps. People, Pets, Pipes, and Plants. Make sure everyone and everything stays warm. Dripping faucets is a very good idea for all overnight tonight...not just in the Hard Freeze Warned areas. Plentiful Sunshine is expected for our weekend. A bit warmer on Sunday with lows in the upper 20s and highs reaching the 60-degree mark. On Monday, we are looking for a very good chance for rain across East Texas as moisture moves in from the Gulf of Mexico. Not anticipating any severe weather, just rain at this time. A cold front very early on Tuesday morning will take the rain with it and leave us with a few more chilly days...not a cold as what we have had, but below normal temperatures, nonetheless. Have a great weekend. Stay Warm.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police investigating after man found dead in car at Tyler Walmart
The Texas Supreme Court will consider a challenge to the state's retroactive state offender...
Tyler man indicted for pretending to be former Special Forces soldier in fraud scheme
East Texas schools close due to COVID-19 resurgence
Shannon Brown and Marlena Jackson
Gregg County Commissioner, woman plead guilty to voter fraud
Kimberly Bruton (Source: Gregg County Jail website)
Judge rules Longview woman accused of setting fatal apartment fire not guilty by reason of insanity

Latest News

Very Cold Tonight. Hard Freeze Warning for some. Protect the 4 Ps tonight. Sunshine this weekend.
Overnight Weather At Your Fingertips
Hard Freeze warnings for portions of East Texas Overnight. Lots of Sunshine this weekend.
Evening Weather at your Fingertips
Hard Freeze warnings for portions of East Texas Overnight. Lots of Sunshine this weekend.
Evening Weather At Your Fingertips
Friday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips
Friday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips