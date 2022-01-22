Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Mark in Texas History: Mineola railroad industry

By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Jan. 22, 2022 at 1:39 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Like many cities in East Texas, Mineola has the rail industry to thank for its progress to what it is today.

At one time, two major railroads crossed here. They came together in 1873 and that is when Mineola was born. The city was incorporated in 1877. These railroads connected a growing trade center with major cities. They also brought new settlers.

A depot was opened in 1905, and it later employed about 200 people. The railroad helped Mineola thrive while other towns suffered through the Great Depression.

Passenger services were suspended in 1973, but the story doesn’t end there.

In 2006, Mineola rededicated its historic depot to celebrate the completion of a restoration project.  This restoration gives the station a look similar to its origination, with beige walls, green trim, and a canopy.

With the new station comes a stop from Amtrak. The Amtrak train stops three days a week from the south on its way to Dallas and three more days from the north on its way to Longview.

Visitors to the site can also see a museum of railroad memorabilia and a restored caboose.

Pictured is the historical marker that focuses on Mineola's railroad industry. (Source: KLTV...
