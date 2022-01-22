Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Man in hospital after being shot in face; suspect wanted

Alfred Reynolds
Alfred Reynolds(Texarkana Texas Police Department)
By Daffney Dawson
Published: Jan. 21, 2022 at 6:15 PM CST
TEXARKANA, Texas (KSLA) - Police responded to a shooting just before 3:30 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 21.

The incident occurred at the Sunset Apartments in the 1600 block of Allen Lane.

Officials say a 31-year-old man was found with a gunshot wound in the face. He was transported to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Initial investigation determined the victim was sitting in a car with his wife and two small children, when Alfred Reynolds approached the vehicle and fired multiple shots into the car. Reynolds fled the scene before officers arrived. He is said to have previously dated the victim’s wife.

Detectives obtained a felony search warrant for Reynolds for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Additional charges are expected to be filed soon.

This is a developing story. Stay with KSLA News 12 for updates.

