HPD K-9 stabbed while attempting to catch robbery suspect

By KTRK Staff and Fallon Appleton
Published: Jan. 22, 2022 at 4:47 PM CST|Updated: Jan. 22, 2022 at 5:11 PM CST
HOUSTON, Texas (KBTX) -- A Houston police K-9 was stabbed while trying to catch a suspect in West Houston Saturday morning. The K-9 is a fully-trained K-9 from the College Station non-profit K9s4Cops.

According to KTRK, a woman called Houston police at about 6:30 a.m. to report her son went missing and when officers arrived the woman’s son was not located.

Officials say they received a call that the suspect returned to the 900 block of Memorial Heights, attacked two males and attempted to steal their car.

Then the suspect walked into a business on Washington, reportedly stole a phone charger, and was later found in a parking garage near Yale and I-10, according to KTRK

To try and locate the suspect, authorities set up a perimeter.

Following a foot chase, K-9 Nate was released and caught the suspect behind a building

KTRK reports an officer heard K-9 Nate bark and witnessed the suspect holding a large butcher knife and stabbed K-9 Nate.

HPD says the suspect dropped the knife and officers were able to take him into custody.

According to police, the man was charged with aggravated robbery, evading, aggravated assault of a peace officer.

In a post on Facebook, K9s4Cops says K-9 Nate was stabbed several times and was rushed into surgery.

The K-9 suffered severe wounds in his abdomen, according to the post.

⚠️ BREAKING NEWS!!! ⚠️ We ask that you lift one of our ROCKSTAR Police K9 Teams up in prayer. K9 Nate, a Houston Police...

Posted by K9s4Cops.org on Saturday, January 22, 2022

KTRK says K-9 Nate has been with the department for three years and recently became a SWAT dog two years ago.

Around 3 p.m., HPD said K-9 Nate’s surgery had gone well.

”Our thanks to everyone who has said prayers for his recovery today. And our deepest appreciation for the amazing staff at VERGI Animal Hospital,” the tweet read.

