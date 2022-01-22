Groveton High School’s head football coach moves into administrative role

GROVETON, Texas (KTRE) - Groveton’s Richard Steubing is moving into an administrative role and will not be the head coach of the Indians next season.

Steubing confirmed the news Friday afternoon. He joined Groveton in 2018, going 20-24. His best season was 2019 where the Indians went 11-3 and made it to the 2A regional championship game.

