3 people die after 3-vehicle wreck on State Highway 19 near Palestine

ANDERSON COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Three people died as a result of injuries they suffered in a three-vehicle wreck that occurred on State Highway 19 about five miles north of Palestine Friday afternoon.

According to a press release, Texas Department of Public Safety troopers were called out to a three-vehicle fatality crash on SH 19 at about 2 p.m. Friday.

The preliminary crash report shows that a Cora Sterling, 72, of Montalba, was driving a 2008 Dodge Caravan south on SH 19, and a 2014 Ford F-150 driven by Tiffany Scroggins, 38, of Montalba, was traveling behind the Dodge. At the same time, Joe Miller, 67, of Pearland, was driving a 2021 Subaru Outback north on SH 19.

“For an as of yet unknown reason, the Ford went to pass the Dodge and struck the Subaru head-on in the northbound lane,” the press release stated.

Joe Miller and his passenger Mary Miller, 61, of Pearland were taken to Palestine Regional Hospital, where medical personnel pronounced them dead, the press release stated. Scroggins was pronounced dead after she was taken to the same hospital.

Sterling and her passenger Barbara Rentie, 72, of Montalba, were also taken to Palestine Regional Hospital. They were released after they were treated for non-incapacitating injuries, the press release stated.

‘The investigation is still ongoing, and there is no other information at this time,” the press release stated.

