Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

3 people die after 3-vehicle wreck on State Highway 19 near Palestine

Source: Gray News Media
Source: Gray News Media(Gray News Media)
By Gary Bass
Published: Jan. 22, 2022 at 10:40 AM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANDERSON COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Three people died as a result of injuries they suffered in a three-vehicle wreck that occurred on State Highway 19 about five miles north of Palestine Friday afternoon.

According to a press release, Texas Department of Public Safety troopers were called out to a three-vehicle fatality crash on SH 19 at about 2 p.m. Friday.

The preliminary crash report shows that a Cora Sterling, 72, of Montalba, was driving a 2008 Dodge Caravan south on SH 19, and a 2014 Ford F-150 driven by Tiffany Scroggins, 38, of Montalba, was traveling behind the Dodge. At the same time, Joe Miller, 67, of Pearland, was driving a 2021 Subaru Outback north on SH 19.

“For an as of yet unknown reason, the Ford went to pass the Dodge and struck the Subaru head-on in the northbound lane,” the press release stated.

Joe Miller and his passenger Mary Miller, 61, of Pearland were taken to Palestine Regional Hospital, where medical personnel pronounced them dead, the press release stated. Scroggins was pronounced dead after she was taken to the same hospital.

Sterling and her passenger Barbara Rentie, 72, of Montalba, were also taken to Palestine Regional Hospital. They were released after they were treated for non-incapacitating injuries, the press release stated.

‘The investigation is still ongoing, and there is no other information at this time,” the press release stated.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kimberly Bruton (Source: Gregg County Jail website)
Judge rules Longview woman accused of setting fatal apartment fire not guilty by reason of insanity
Davarre Lavalais
Inmate allegedly kills fellow inmate at Michael Unit in Anderson County
Daniel Juarez (Source: Smith County Jail website)
DPS troopers arrest Chandler man in connection with fatal wreck on SH 64
The Texas Supreme Court will consider a challenge to the state's retroactive state offender...
Tyler man indicted for pretending to be former Special Forces soldier in fraud scheme
Hillary Salcedo, 14, and Hector Avila, 28
Texas teen abducted in Austin area found, Amber Alert canceled

Latest News

Police sirens
Nacogdoches police investigating after woman with gunshot wound found in parking lot
Saturday Weather Trivia 1-22-22
Saturday Weather Trivia
Kimberly Bruton
Kimberly Bruton Found Not Guilty
Longview Police Chief
Longview Police Chief Sit Down