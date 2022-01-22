Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
275 6th-grade girls attend Junior League of Tyler’s Girl Power 2.0 summit

By Gary Bass
Published: Jan. 22, 2022 at 4:25 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - On Saturday, 275 sixth grade girls from Smith County attended the Girl Power Summit, which was hosted by the Junior League of Tyler. The event’s goal was to equip the girls with the “tools necessary to become successful, civically engaged women.”

Girl Power 2.0 was a free event that focused on “empowerment, self-care, mental health, civic engagement, and vision casting.” According to the Girl Power website, organizers of the event hoped to equip the girls with the tools necessary to become successful, civically engaged women.

Girl Power 2.0 was held at the University of Texas at Tyler University Center from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Saturday.

Mallory Fuller, Miss Texas, and Athing Mu, a two-time Olympic medalist, were the main speakers at the event, which kicked off with the introduction of the emcee, a spirit cheer, and the Spirit Stick. Yaziri “Yo” Orrostieta, served as the emcee for the summit.

The girls who attended Girl Power 2.0 had a full slate of small-group activities to choose from. They included a community project, skin/beauty tips, classes on cyberbullying and online safety, mental health, and self-defense. The summit also featured break-out sessions on finding one’s passion, cyber safety, social awareness, health habits, coping with stress, discussions with local female leaders, and goal setting.

The event was sponsored by CHRISTUS Trinity Mother Frances Health System.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.

