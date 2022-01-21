The Women’s Fund announces 2022 grant award winners

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The Women’s Fund has announced the four charitable organizations will be the recipients of grants to continue helping East Texans.

Zoe Lawhorn said that the grant committee reviews applications all year from organizations in Tyler to narrow it down. Then the membership votes on the four grant winners to receive a share of $247,500. She said they are impact grants that enrich the lives of women and children.

This year’s winners are:

The Mentoring Alliance

Cook Children’s Health Foundation

Next Step Community Solutions

CASA for Kids of East Texas

Lawhorn said the funding is focused on new programs and expansion of existing programs based on what the underserved groups in the community need. The Women’s Fund is thrilled to be a part of helping them do that work, Lawhorn said.

