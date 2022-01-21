Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
WebXtra: Panning for gold technique shared at Tyler gem and mineral show

By Sariah Bonds
Published: Jan. 21, 2022 at 2:55 PM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - KLTV’s Sariah Bonds was at the Tyler Rose Garden Center for the 25th Annual East Texas Gem & Mineral Show.

Henry Sanders, President of the Northeast Texas Chapter of the Gold Prospectors Association, and Rod Johnson gave a demonstration of how to pan for gold.

The show, hosted by the East Texas Gem and Mineral Society, runs from Friday 9 to 5 p.m., Saturday 10 to 6 p.m. Sunday 10 to 5 p.m. at the Tyler Rose Garden Center. Admission is $5 for adults $1 for children and students, and free for scouts in uniform.

