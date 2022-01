SULPHUR SPRINGS, Texas (KLTV) - The Sulphur Springs Fire Department reports two children were killed in a fire on Thursday.

Officials report the home on South Moore St. was “fully engulfed” when the fire department responded at 3:52 a.m.

The investigation is ongoing.

KLTV reached out to the fire department for comment.

