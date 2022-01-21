Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Texas teacher caught calling students ‘utter morons’ in viral rant

By Jason Miles
Published: Jan. 21, 2022 at 4:17 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
RICHMOND, Texas (KHOU) – The pandemic is taking its toll on teachers as many states are scrambling to find substitutes.

In Texas, a social media rant by one middle school teacher shows that some might be cracking under pressure.

Lamar Consolidated’s Harry Wright Junior High School has been open for less than a year, and a first-year teacher recently told students she’s had enough.

“If I have to keep going with kids that are complete and utter morons, I’m done,” the teacher said.

In a video sent to KHOU by a parent, and shared extensively on social media, the unnamed teacher is heard complaining about her students and venting about the job.

“I want to be fired at this point. I literally am going to hurt myself if I have to keep coming here,” she said.

The teacher went on to add that she wouldn’t even help the students if they were in need.

“Like, I have never in my life dealt with kids that are so awful that if they fell into a river, I would let them float away,” she said.

Many parents and other people have reacted to the teacher’s complaints with a range of opinions, from outrage to sympathy.

“Ridiculous,” one woman said. “If she didn’t like what she does, I mean, why even be a teacher?”

American Federation of Teachers President Zeph Capo doesn’t know the teacher in question personally, but says many have suffered emotionally amid the pandemic and related challenges.

“We should never be at a place where we let our personal feelings get to that point, particularly in front of kids,” he said. “Right now, it’s a time for grace. It does sound like she needs to exit out and take a break.”

In a statement, Lamar Consolidated said “parents trust us with their students every day and, unfortunately, the actions of a single person have the potential to breach that trust.”

The district called the comments disturbing and said the teacher is on administrative leave, pending the outcome of an investigation.

The school district was made aware of the social media video featuring the teacher’s rant on Wednesday, Jan. 12. By the next morning, the teacher was placed on administrative leave.

Copyright 2022 KHOU via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

