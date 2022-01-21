Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Texas A&M honors Deon Lendore who accidentally created Aggie tradition

By Darryl V Bruffett
Published: Jan. 20, 2022 at 10:01 PM CST
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Pat Henry and the Texas A&M Track program hosted a Celebration of Life gathering at the Ford Hall of Champions Thursday evening at Kyle Field to remember Deon Leondore.

The former A&M 400 meter specialist was killed last week in an automobile accident in Milam County.

Deon participated in a trio of Olympics (2012, 2016, 2020), and won the Bowerman Award in 2014.

The Trinidad and Tabago native returned to Texas A&M two years ago serving as a volunteer assistant coach while training professionally with Puma.

There were many stories told about Deon during the ceremony and Coach Henry remembered an honest mistake Lendore made during a track meet in Austin where he pinned his number on upside down and it has become an Aggie tradition.

“By looking down and pinning it on his shirt so the numbers look like they were right to him but they were upside down,” explained Henry.

“Well as a result so was the Longhorns. They were upside down and our team has worn it that way for nine years now and some people in Austin don’t like that. In fact they have come to us as a team and told us we should not do that and we’re going to keep doing it,” Henry said with a smile.

Henry also said that Deon found out about the A&M Track program after watching YouTube videos in Trinidad and Tabago of the Aggies dominating in the mile relay. He said Deon then tracked him down and inquired about running track at Texas A&M.

And the rest is Aggie history!

