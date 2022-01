SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - In honor of the grand opening of their new travel stop in Smith County, Loves is donating back to an area fire department.

The new location is at I-20 and Barber Road. The stop opened Thursday.

In honor of the opening, Loves is donating $2,000 to the Winona Volunteer Fire Department.

