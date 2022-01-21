Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Judge sets July trial date for East Texas capitol riot suspects

Ryan Nichols, left, Alex Harkrider, right
Ryan Nichols, left, Alex Harkrider, right(Nichols - Smith Co Jail, Harkrider -Gregg Co Jail)
By Christian Terry
Published: Jan. 21, 2022 at 2:36 PM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - A federal judge has set a date for the trial of two East Texans accused of taking part in the capitol riot on Jan. 6, 2021.

Judge Thomas F. Hogan set a date of July 25 for the trial of Ryan Taylor Nichols of Longview and Alex Harkrider of Carthage.

Hogan had set two dates in mind for the trial, the first considered was May 2. Harkrider’s attorney was fine with the earlier trial date, however, Nichols’ attorney was not citing issues in reviewing pre-trial discovery evidence with his client. Therefore, the trial date was set for July 25 for both suspects.

RELATED: Federal judge denies pretrial release for Longview man accused in Jan. 6 Capitol riots

