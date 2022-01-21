Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Judge rules Longview woman accused of setting fatal apartment fire not guilty by reason of insanity

Kimberly Bruton (Source: Gregg County Jail website)
Kimberly Bruton (Source: Gregg County Jail website)(Jail photo)
By Gary Bass and Bob Hallmark
Published: Jan. 21, 2022 at 11:10 AM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
GREGG COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A Gregg County judge found the woman accused of setting an apartment fire in 2018 that killed two people not guilty by reason of insanity Friday morning.

Kimberly Nicole Bruton, 35, of Longview, appeared in Judge Alfonso Charles’ 124 Judicial District Court for a hearing Friday morning. When she was arrested, she was charged with arson causing bodily injury or death.

Charles said Bruton will remain in custody at the Gregg County Jail until she is turned over to state mental health authorities.

In October of 2020, a doctor’s report submitted to the court stated that Bruton was competent to stand trial for the crime.

Bruton was originally arrested in June of 2018 and charged with arson of a habitation. The fire occurred on March 9, 2018, at an apartment in the 100 block of Cherie Lane in Longview. Randall Russell and Lisa Tesmer died in the fire.

When Longview firefighters arrived at the scene of the fire on March 9, they found Bruton outside the residence with a bottle of charcoal lighting fluid in her hands, a search warrant stated. According to the warrant, Bruton told firefighters, “She was trying to start a fire in the fireplace.”

