Inmate allegedly kills fellow inmate at Michael Unit in Anderson County

(Gray News, file)
By Christian Terry
Published: Jan. 21, 2022 at 9:58 AM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
ANDERSON COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - An inmate allegedly attacked and killed another inmate at the Michael Unit in Anderson County.

According to TDCJ, on Jan. 13 at approximately 11:58 p.m., staff at the Michael Unit observed inmate Wes Alan Bracht, 44, on the floor of his cell with severe injuries to his head. 911 was contacted and he was taken to the unit’s medical facility. When EMS arrived they contacted Palestine Regional Medical Center who pronounced Bracht deceased at 1:21 a.m. on Jan. 14. The Office of Inspector General was notified.

TDCJ said inmate Davarre Lavalais, 34, was identified as the assailant.

Inmate Bracht was received at TDCJ on January 14, 2019 to serve a five-year sentence for Burglary of a Habitat (Nueces County). Inmate Lavalais was received at TDCJ on March 26, 2015 to serve an eight-year sentence for Evading Arrest and Detention with a Vehicle and Felony Possession of a Firearm (Bexar County).

