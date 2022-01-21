Friday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Here is a look at the weather where you live: Happy Friday, East Texas! It is going to be a beautiful but cold day in East Texas has highs are set to only warm into the middle 40s despite our ample sunshine this afternoon. Skies remain clear overnight and will allow temperatures to drop fast, so a hard freeze warning is in effect for portions of East Texas tonight and early tomorrow morning as lows are set to range in the 20s for most of the area. Make sure those outdoor exposed pipes are wrapped and ready for the cold, drip the faucets, and please bring those outdoor pets INSIDE! Our highs tomorrow will trend a bit warmer in the upper 40s to lower 50s with mostly sunny skies. More sunshine on tap for Sunday, and in addition to some westerly winds, our temperatures will sit comfortably near average in the upper 50s to near 60 degrees. Rain finally returns on Monday as a potent upper-level disturbance tracks through Texas, bringing widespread showers to our area on and off throughout the day. Rain ends early on Tuesday as our next cold front quickly moves through East Texas, dropping morning lows back to near freezing on Wednesday and below freezing on Thursday. Folks, we are dry, dry, dry out here for most of the area so Monday’s rain chances are so very much needed. Y’all cross your fingers and do your rain dance and hopefully most of the area will at least see a good soaking shower or two during the day!

