FCA All-Stars coaching staff announced

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) -Thursday morning at First Christian Church the FCA All-Star Heart of a Champion coaching staff was announced.

FCA executive director of NE Texas Robert Bardin told how the senior all-stars are picked. “the draft process is today, football baseball softball, they’ll get in a room here and they will literally draft the teams that they want. So, they will take the next couple of weeks to make sure that those athletes know that they’ve been drafted, see if they want to play in this game. Do they want to be a part of that? And then on Feb. 20, at First Baptist Church Tyler, we will have our all-star announcement day.”

Beckville coach Cody Ross, who will coach the red football team said “as coaches at the end of the day we do want to win. It’s going to be a fun week, going to be an all-star week. We’re going to have fun with it, the competitive juices will get blowing and we want to get some kids on our team that want to go out and win the game”

Jeff Riordan will call the shots for the blue and while it’s a showcase of the elite athletes of NE Texas. Riordan says “just building relationships, you know that’s what this life is about you build relationships with kids you know some of the kids I coached in last year’s game still in contact with, either text or Twitter, and just get to follow their careers after this”.

Softball’s coaching staff for the red is led by Colby Sales of Mabank, while Bullard’s Julie Murry heads up the blue.

Murray said “oh, I’m so excited for this experience. Yes, it’s going to be so fun to have some of the best athletes in this region. Look out there, you got no drill killers everybody’s just going to be at a high level looking forward to that. It’s going to be fun.”

