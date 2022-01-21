Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

FBI confirm search near Texas home of US Rep. Henry Cuellar

U.S. Rep. Henry Cuellar, D-Laredo, is one of the more powerful Texas Democrats in Washington...
U.S. Rep. Henry Cuellar, D-Laredo, is one of the more powerful Texas Democrats in Washington due in part to his assignment on the House Appropriations Committee.(REUTERS/Lenin Nolly)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 21, 2022 at 12:30 PM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Texas (AP) - FBI agents have conducted a search near U.S. Rep. Henry Cuellar’s home in Texas as they conducted what an FBI spokeswoman called “court-authorized law enforcement activity.”

The motive and scope of the search was not immediately known. But a reporter for The Monitor of McAllen, Texas, which first reported the operation, reported from the scene that more than a dozen federal agents were seen passing in and out of Cuellar’s home bearing cases and other items.

FBI spokeswoman Rosanne Hughes mentioned an “ongoing investigation” that the bureau wouldn’t comment on.

Cuellar’s office issued a statement pledging the Democrat “will fully cooperate in any investigation.”

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police investigating after man found dead in car at Tyler Walmart
The Texas Supreme Court will consider a challenge to the state's retroactive state offender...
Tyler man indicted for pretending to be former Special Forces soldier in fraud scheme
East Texas schools close due to COVID-19 resurgence
Shannon Brown and Marlena Jackson
Gregg County Commissioner, woman plead guilty to voter fraud
Luminant Logo
Agreement between energy giants ensures continued operation of 2 East Texas power plants

Latest News

WEBXTRA: Bruton not guilty by reason of insanity
Decades ago, Mexican activists drove women into the United States to terminate their...
Mexican abortion advocates look to help women in US
Daniel Juarez (Source: Smith County Jail website)
DPS troopers arrest Chandler man in connection with fatal wreck on SH 64
WEBXTRA: Longview Police Chief reflects on tenure before retirement
Longview Police Chief reflects on tenure before retirement