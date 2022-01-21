Evening Weather at your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV) - Here is the Weather Where You Live... A Hard Freeze Warning is in effect from 6 PM this evening until 9 AM Saturday morning for portions of East Texas. The counties are Franklin, Titus, Morris, Cass, Camp, Wood, Upshur, and Marion Counties. Low Temperatures overnight tonight area expected to drop into the middle to upper teens. Temperatures are expected to be below freezing for as many at 12-15 hours in many locations. Skies will be clear, so no precipitation is expected. Over the Southeastern sections of East Texas, A Hard Freeze Warning will be in effect as well for Tyler, Jasper, and Newton Counties. Lows in these areas are expected to drop into the lower 20s overnight. Other areas of East Texas are expected to drop into the lower 20s. Please protect the 4-Ps. People, Pets, Pipes, and Plants. Make sure everyone and everything stays warm. Dripping faucets is a very good idea for all overnight tonight...not just in the Hard Freeze Warned areas. Plentiful Sunshine is expected for our weekend. A bit warmer on Sunday with lows in the upper 20s and highs reaching the 60-degree mark. On Monday, we are looking for a very good chance for rain across East Texas as moisture moves in from the Gulf of Mexico. Not anticipating any severe weather, just rain at this time. A cold front very early on Tuesday morning will take the rain with it and leave us with a few more chilly days...not a cold as what we have had, but below normal temperatures, nonetheless. Have a great weekend. Stay Warm.

