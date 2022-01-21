Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
DPS troopers arrest Chandler man in connection with fatal wreck on SH 64

Daniel Juarez (Source: Smith County Jail website)
By Gary Bass
Published: Jan. 21, 2022 at 12:12 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Texas Department of Public Safety troopers arrested a 39-year-old man Thursday in connection with a fatal two-vehicle wreck on State Highway 64 that claimed the life of Dennis Criner, 54, of Tyler.

Daniel Guadalupe Juarez, of Chandler, is still being held in the Smith County Jail on a felony intoxicated manslaughter with a vehicle charge. His bond amount has been set at $500,000.

According to the Smith County Jail website, Juarez was arrested on a warrant that was issued by the 241st Judicial District Court.

According to a preliminary report by the Texas Department of Public Safety, Criner was traveling eastbound on SH 64 in a 2017 Ford Escape while a Juarez was driving a 2016 Lincoln Town Car west on the same. According to officials, Juarez was traveling at an unsafe speed, lost control on the wet roadway, and crossed into the eastbound lane where his vehicle was struck by Criner’s vehicle.

Criner and Juarez were both taken to UT Health Hospital in Tyler for treatment of their injuries. Justice of Peace Andy Dunklin pronounced Criner dead at the hospital. On the day of the crash, Juarez was listed in serious condition, according to a DPS press release.

Previous story: DPS releases name of man killed in fiery crash near Tyler airport

Source: KLTV Staff
