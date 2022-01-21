Chocolate chip cookie bars by Mama Steph

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Why not try these delicious bars that are easy to make, even without a mixer handy, and take only 20 minutes to bake. Perfect for afterschool snacks, munching on during the big game, or for making ice cream sundaes with for romantic desserts!

Mama Steph’s Cinnamon-Chocolate Chip Cookie Bars

1-1/2 cups packed brown sugar

1 stick butter, melted

2 eggs, lightly beaten

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

1-1/2 cups all-purpose flour

1/2 teaspoon baking powder

1/2 teaspoon salt

10 ounces chocolate chips

1 teaspoon cinnamon

Method:

1. Preheat oven to 350, and spray a 9×13 baking pan with cooking spray, or coat with butter. (See tip below)

2. Melt butter in a bowl in the microwave, and allow it to cool slightly while you assemble other ingredients.

3. Combine flour, baking powder and salt in a bowl, and whisk to combine.

4. Combine butter, eggs, sugar, and vanilla in a larger mixing bowl, stirring briskly until smooth.

5. Add the flour mixture to the butter mixture, stirring until no more flour is visible in the batter.6. Stir in chocolate chips, then spread the batter in the prepared pan. (It will be very thick, so I use an offset spatula)

7. Bake for 20 minutes, or until a toothpick inserted in center comes out clean. Allow the bars to cool completely in the pan, then cut into squares.

Tip: Line the pan with aluminum foil, leaving extra length on each end as “handles” to assist in lifting the bars out of pan when cool. Spray the foil with cooking spray, then proceed as usual. Lift bars out when cool, and place on cutting board. Remove foil and cut bars with serrated knife.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.