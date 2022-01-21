Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Authorities find $500,000 worth of meth hidden within walls of suspicious vehicle

The Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office found $500,000 worth of methamphetamine inside a 2003 Ford...
The Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office found $500,000 worth of methamphetamine inside a 2003 Ford Expedition.(Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jan. 20, 2022 at 6:44 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Officials in Alabama stopped a suspicious-looking vehicle on the interstate only to make a shocking discovery – $500,000 worth of methamphetamine hidden within its walls.

According to the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office, on Jan. 18, a deputy “noticed irregularities about” a 2003 Ford Expedition that was being transported on a car carrier with an Illinois tag.

The deputy stopped the car carrier and searched the Ford Expedition, discovering 116 pounds of methamphetamine tucked inside the vehicle’s factory voids.

The Ford Expedition was being shipped from Los Angeles to Orlando. Officials seized the drugs and the vehicle.

The sheriff’s office said the driver of the car carrier was released. Authorities are still investigating the origin of the drugs.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pictured are (top row from left): Jason Ferrill, Richard Neisser, James Wheeler Jr., and Amanda...
4 burglary-ring suspects allegedly stole vehicles, 4-wheelers, tractors, guns in Deep East Texas area
The Texas Department of Criminal Justice is asking for the public’s help in finding a parolee...
TDCJ asking public’s help in locating ‘armed and dangerous’ fugitive with East Teas ties
Source: Gray News Media
Police investigating after man found dead in car at Tyler Walmart
Phoenix Lousteau, 33; her husband Stephen Lousteau, 40; and their daughters Payton Lousteau, 5,...
Parents, two daughters killed in Louisiana house fire leaving teen sibling behind
Hayden Malone (Source: Gregg County Jail website)
UPDATE: Second victim, 5-month-old boy, dies after Gregg County wreck involving alleged drunk driver

Latest News

Hawkins PD
Hawkins PD At The Border
Texas Power Feud
Texas Power Feud
Stadium Lighting
Lear Park Stadium Lights
Kenyari Sawyer said she lacked confidence before applying because she thought she wasn't smart...
Georgia teen accepted to 48 universities, earns $600K in scholarships