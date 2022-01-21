Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Amber Alert issued for abducted Texas teenager

Hillary Salcedo, 14, and Hector Avila, 28
Hillary Salcedo, 14, and Hector Avila, 28(Texas DPS)
By KWTX Staff
Published: Jan. 20, 2022 at 8:54 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(KWTX) - A statewide Amber Alert was issued Thursday night for 14-year-old Hillary Salcedo, a teenager abducted in Buda, Texas.

The Texas Department of Public Safety identified the suspect as 28-year-old Hector Avila.

The girl was last seen in the 700 block of Rolling Hills.

If you have information regarding her whereabouts, call the Austin Police Department at 512-974-5250.

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Source: Gray News Media
Police investigating after man found dead in car at Tyler Walmart
Pictured are (top row from left): Jason Ferrill, Richard Neisser, James Wheeler Jr., and Amanda...
4 burglary-ring suspects allegedly stole vehicles, 4-wheelers, tractors, guns in Deep East Texas area
The Texas Department of Criminal Justice is asking for the public’s help in finding a parolee...
TDCJ asking public’s help in locating ‘armed and dangerous’ fugitive with East Teas ties
Phoenix Lousteau, 33; her husband Stephen Lousteau, 40; and their daughters Payton Lousteau, 5,...
Parents, two daughters killed in Louisiana house fire leaving teen sibling behind
Hayden Malone (Source: Gregg County Jail website)
UPDATE: Second victim, 5-month-old boy, dies after Gregg County wreck involving alleged drunk driver

Latest News

Stadium Lighting
Workers braving cold to install new pole lights at Longview’s Lear Park
Hawkins PD
Hawkins PD At The Border
Texas Power Feud
Texas Power Feud
Lufkin ISD approved their District of Innovation Plan, and employee incentives plan.
Lufkin ISD school board meeting held to discuss changes within the district