Amber Alert issued for abducted Texas teenager
Published: Jan. 20, 2022 at 8:54 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
(KWTX) - A statewide Amber Alert was issued Thursday night for 14-year-old Hillary Salcedo, a teenager abducted in Buda, Texas.
The Texas Department of Public Safety identified the suspect as 28-year-old Hector Avila.
The girl was last seen in the 700 block of Rolling Hills.
If you have information regarding her whereabouts, call the Austin Police Department at 512-974-5250.
Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.