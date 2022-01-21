38 dogs removed from hoarding situation in Winona

WINONA, Texas (KLTV) - 38 dogs were removed from what officials say was a hoarding situation in Winona.

Smith County Pct. 4 Constable Josh Joplin said this has been an ongoing investigation for the past two and a half to three weeks.

Smith County Animal Control, the SPCA of East Texas, and the Humane Society of United States responded to relocate the dogs to a facility the SPCA and Humane Society put together for the dogs.

Joplin said when they originally came out, there were 52 dogs on the property. He said the property owner told him they had tried to form a rescue, but it got out of control.

“I believe that those rescue efforts kind of became more of a hobby than it was a rescue and it went from a hobby to a hoarder situation. I think they just kind of got in over their head and didn’t know who to ask for for help,” Joplin said.

Joplin said the dogs that are being relocated showed signs of injury and malnourishment. Joplin said the joint effort by the SPCA and the Humane Society of the United States will be to get the dogs medical care and disperse them back into a good, loving community.

