WEBXTRA: East Texas law enforcement agencies dealing with border deployments, need for more officers

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - With retirements and fewer people going into law enforcement, agencies are challenged to put enough uniforms on patrol, and they now face another obstacle - losing officers to border patrol duty.

The Longview Police, the Gregg County Sheriff’s Office, and The Hawkins Police Department all have at least one officer deployed who is either in the National Guard or reserves, and some of them on border patrol duty.

In some cases, there is no timeline as to when they will return.

The deployment creates a manpower issue that agencies have to compensate for. KLTV’s Bob Hallmark spoke to spokesmen for the White Oak Police Department and the Hawkins Police Department about how shifts have to be filled Thursday.

