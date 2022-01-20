Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Van runs off Hwy 31, crashes into storage containers

The van was driving in the 16000 block of Hwy 31E when, according to a witness at the scene, it...
The van was driving in the 16000 block of Hwy 31E when, according to a witness at the scene, it suddenly veered off the roadway(KLTV/Sariah Bonds)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Jan. 19, 2022 at 7:38 PM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Police and firefighters are at the scene Wednesday night where a minivan crashed into a structure.

The van was driving in the 16000 block of Hwy 31E when, according to a witness at the scene, it suddenly veered off the roadway. It went through a fenced area and hit a large metal storage container, then crashed head-on into a second one.

The condition of the driver is not known.

We have a reporter at the scene; stay with KLTV and KLTV.com for updates.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jason Charles, 24, is in the Smith County Jail.
17-year-old Legacy High School student dies after Friday crash in Tyler
Ghislaine Maxwell’s attorney told a federal judge on Wednesday that she would no longer object...
Ghislaine Maxwell ends fight to keep names of eight ‘John Does’ secret
Infant dies after two-vehicle crash in Canton
Hayden Malone (Source: Gregg County Jail website)
UPDATE: Second victim, 5-month-old boy, dies after Gregg County wreck involving alleged drunk driver
Supplies will be limited to four tests per household and will ship within 7-12 days of ordering.
Here’s how you can order your free COVID-19 tests

Latest News

Hawkins Burglary Suspect IDed
Hawkins Burglary Suspect IDed
Fields At Lear Park Renovation
Fields At Lear Park Renovation
Data source: County Health Rankings and Roadmaps. The University of Wisconsin Population Health...
Study: East Texas arguably the least healthy region in the state
The study found that Northeast Texas, when compared to the rest of the state, had higher rates...
Study: East Texas arguably the least healthy region in the state