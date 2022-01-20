Van runs off Hwy 31, crashes into storage containers
Published: Jan. 19, 2022 at 7:38 PM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Police and firefighters are at the scene Wednesday night where a minivan crashed into a structure.
The van was driving in the 16000 block of Hwy 31E when, according to a witness at the scene, it suddenly veered off the roadway. It went through a fenced area and hit a large metal storage container, then crashed head-on into a second one.
The condition of the driver is not known.
