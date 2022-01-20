Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
UT Health officer describes pandemic’s dramatic impact on hospital staffing

By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Jan. 20, 2022 at 3:13 PM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - UT Health Chief Medical Officer, Tom Cummins M.D. joined KLTV’s Blake Holland on East Texas Now to discuss the impact of the Omicron variant on East Texas hospitals.

Cummins said looking back to mid-September the numbers across all hospital facilities have increased eight times from 20 patients in September to 160 in the last month.

Cummins said fortunately the ICU numbers have not risen as quickly but noted there is still a lot of pressure on facilities’ ability to provide care.

He said talk of the Omicron variant being milder is not true for everybody, and there are still patients sick enough to be hospitalized and require oxygen.

Cummins said it’s been a challenge to staff clinics and hospitals.

UT Health officer describes pandemic's dramatic impact on hospital staffing
