Thursday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips

By Cody Gottschalk
Published: Jan. 20, 2022 at 11:55 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Here is a look at the weather where you live: Happy Thursday, East Texas! We’ve got a cold day on tap today with highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Some light wintry mix/cold rain will be possible for a select few this evening in extreme Deep East Texas but impacts look to be very low. You should still be wary of the potential slick spot if you drive over any overpasses/elevated roadways tonight just to be safe. Temperatures trend well below average Friday and Saturday as each morning experiences a hard freeze in the middle 20s. Ample sunshine will help our temperatures slowly trend upward back into the middle 50s by Sunday afternoon. Clouds increase on Monday and Tuesday with a better shot at scattered showers for the area, rain we most certainly need. Our next cold front arrives later on Tuesday afternoon which looks to bring morning low back down to near freezing.

