Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

SWEPCO to open new facility in Shreveport; bring new jobs

SWEPCO’s (Southwestern Electric Power Company) parent company AEP (American Electric Power)...
SWEPCO’s (Southwestern Electric Power Company) parent company AEP (American Electric Power) will open a $100 million transmission control center in Shreveport’s Resilient Technology Park. The announcement was made by Governor John Bel Edwards and AEP President and CEO Nicholas Akins.
By Alex Onken, Jade Myers and Collin Maxwell
Published: Jan. 20, 2022 at 9:43 AM CST|Updated: 19 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - In an announcement made on Thursday, Jan. 20, SWEPCO announced that they plan to open a new facility in Caddo Parish.

SWEPCO’s (Southwestern Electric Power Company) parent company AEP (American Electric Power) will open a $100 million transmission control center in Shreveport’s Resilient Technology Park. The announcement was made by Governor John Bel Edwards and AEP President and CEO Nicholas Akins.

“Louisiana residents know the importance of a stable, reliable utility system, and the investments that American Electric Power is making in our state will increase the energy resilience of the entire Gulf Coast,” said Gov. Edwards. “I am confident that AEP will find a highly-skilled workforce in Shreveport. This new project will bring high-paying jobs and new economic activity for the northwest region of Louisiana, as well as increased confidence in our vital utilities.”

The project will create 20 new jobs in Shreveport with an average salary of $115,000 and will retain 20 already in the city. The estimates for the project also indicate that 63 indirect jobs will be created as a result. The facility will control the operations of AEP’s transmission system in the Southwest Power Pool and work in conjunction with the transmission control center in Corpus Christi, Texas.

“This is an exciting announcement for the City of Shreveport. We remain dedicated to creating new employment opportunities for our citizens,” Mayor Adrian Perkins said. “American Electric Power’s investment in Shreveport with the development of a Transmission Control Center gives our residents access to new high paying jobs and addresses long-term needs for our community. Our Office of Economic Development will continue attracting new corporate investments to Shreveport and working with companies to facilitate future expansion and growth.”

Construction of the site will begin in the first quarter of 2022, with the start of operations projected for mid-year 2023.

This is a developing story. Stay with KSLA News 12 for updates.

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police investigating after man found dead in car at Tyler Walmart
East Texas schools close due to COVID-19 resurgence
The Texas Supreme Court will consider a challenge to the state's retroactive state offender...
Tyler man indicted for pretending to be former Special Forces soldier in fraud scheme
Shannon Brown and Marlena Jackson
Gregg County Commissioner, woman plead guilty to voter fraud
Source: Gray News Media
Ben Wheeler woman allegedly leads law enforcement on chase in stolen pickup

Latest News

East Texas 100 Club asking for more community support
East Texas 100 Club asking for community financial support for first responders
2022 WFSC GRANT AWARDS
Women’s Fund of Smith County announces 2022 grant award winners
A company is adding new pole lights to some of the sports fields at Longview's Lear Park....
Workers braving cold to install new pole lights at Longview’s Lear Park
The nearly complete additions to Lear Park include two new baseball fields, two more softball...
Upgrades nearly complete for Longview’s Lear Park
With the temperatures expected to get below freezing, the Salvation Army is planning to open...
Tyler Salvation Army to open warming center in anticipation of sub-freezing temperatures