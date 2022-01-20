Superintendent addresses heating concerns at Carthage Primary

CARTHAGE, Texas (KLTV) - Carthage ISD Superintendent Jerrod Bitter addressed concerns regarding sufficient heating at Carthage Primary.

Following a number of calls to KLTV from parents of students who said they had been told the school would have no heat on Friday and that students should plan to attend bundled in cold weather gear, Bitter said clarification is needed. He acknowledged that roof repairs to the building would cause “periodic disruptions to heating and air services to some classrooms,” but assured parents that it was not the entire building that would be affected. Due to the anticipated disruptions, Bitter advised students to bring jackets, coats and other appropriate clothing and noted that accommodations will be made to move classes to other areas of the building if necessary.

“In addition, the campus does have some extra cold weather clothing available for students,” Bitter said. “Our maintenance department is working to resolve this issue as quickly as possible and is in close contact with the campus administration so they can plan accordingly.”

