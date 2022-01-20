Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Smith County firefighter, homeowner injured after cigarette sparks house fire

Lindale fire
Lindale fire((Source: KLTV))
By Erin Wides and KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Jan. 20, 2022 at 11:31 AM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
LINDALE, Texas (KLTV) - A lit cigarette is believed to be the cause of a structure fire Thursday morning in Smith County.

According to Smith County Fire Marshal Jay Brooks, one of the homeowners at 13200 County Road 4173 lit a cigarette while wearing a nasal cannula with oxygen in it. This resulted in a fire which began in the living room and spread. The incident occurred around 6:30 a.m.

Brooks said two injuries were reported, including one of the residents, who was transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries, as well as one of the firefighters who was possibly injured by something inside the residence that blew up after being pressurized during the fire. Brooks said the firefighter was struck with a piece of that object and sustained non-life threatening injuries.

As of now, the investigation has concluded as investigators say they know the cause of the incident.

