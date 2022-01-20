San Augustine County Sheriff’s office investigating shooting, alleged home invasion

SAN AUGUSTINE COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - The San Augustine County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help regarding a recent shooting.

According to a report by the San Augustine County Sheriff’s Office, at 1:30 p.m. Monday deputies responded to a 911 call regarding shooting at a residence on County Road 120 East. Upon arrival at the scene, first responders discovered that Courtney Garrett had been shot during what was alleged to be a home invasion by “two unknown black males.” The suspects are believed to have driven a black Ford Escape, model year 2008-2011. The sheriff’s office says the suspects should be considered armed and dangerous.

Garrett was taken to a local emergency room before being transported to LSU Trauma Center in Shreveport via Life Flight.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact Joey Haley at the San Augustine County Sheriff’s Office 936-275-2424.

