Tyler Salvation Army to open warming center tonight in anticipation of sub-freezing temperatures

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - With the temperatures expected to get below freezing, the Salvation Army is planning to open its warming center tonight.

Cindy Bell, the Salvation Army’s director of development, said that they will be accepting anyone into the shelter, regardless of whether they have an ID or not. Bell added they typically don’t do that.

If a person seeking shelter doesn’t have an ID, the individual will be put in a different, more restricted area.

Bell said although IDS are not required, masks are. If a person doesn’t have a mask, one will be provided to him or her.

The warming center usually opens when it is 40 degrees or less outside.

The warming center is at the Salvation Army of Tyler building, which is located at 633 North Broadway Avenue. The warming shelter is in Building No. 2. Those wanting to take shelter there should go through the side entrance - the glass door by the bicycle rack.

